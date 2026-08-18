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Actress Meera accused of assaulting maid as CCTV footage surfaces

By Web Desk
5:22 pm | Aug 18, 2026
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LAHORE – A CCTV footage has reportedly surfaced showing renowned actress Meera allegedly assaulting a domestic worker in Lahore.

According to reports, the incident took place in DHA Phase 5, Lahore, and alleged CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

In the video, actress Meera can allegedly be seen arguing with the domestic worker before reportedly pushing and slapping her.

The footage has drawn attention to the incident, while Meera has yet to issue her stance or comment on the matter.

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