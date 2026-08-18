Actress Meera accused of assaulting maid as CCTV footage surfaces

LAHORE – A CCTV footage has reportedly surfaced showing renowned actress Meera allegedly assaulting a domestic worker in Lahore.

According to reports, the incident took place in DHA Phase 5, Lahore, and alleged CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

لاہور، اداکارہ میرا کا اپنی گھریلو ملازمہ پر تشدد تشدد کی سی سی ٹی وی بھی سامنے آگئی، فوٹیج میں اداکارہ کو ملازمہ کو تھپڑ اور دھکے مارتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/7wziujEbii — Mahrosh Pervaiz (@MahroshPervaiz1) August 18, 2026

In the video, actress Meera can allegedly be seen arguing with the domestic worker before reportedly pushing and slapping her.

The footage has drawn attention to the incident, while Meera has yet to issue her stance or comment on the matter.