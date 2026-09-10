Saqib Chadhar confesses ‘Love at First Sight’ for Momina Iqbal

LAHORE – PML-N lawmaker Saqib Chadhar revealed that he fell for actress Momina Iqbal at first sight, and claimed he decided within minutes that he wanted to marry her.

Despite the two being involved in legal tussle, the controversy surrounding actress Momina Iqbal and PML-N Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar has taken another dramatic turn, with ruling party MPA now opening up about his alleged attraction to the actress and revealing that he wanted to marry her almost immediately after meeting her.

In podcast with journalist Irshad Bhatti, Saqib Chadhar claimed that he first saw Momina Iqbal at a wedding ceremony and was instantly drawn to her.

According to Chadhar, it took him only a few minutes to decide that he wanted to marry the actress. But the revelation did not end there.

PML-N leader said he was not looking to develop relationship with Momina and instead wanted to take the matter directly towards marriage. He claimed that he subsequently proposed marriage to her.

In another statement, Chadhar acknowledged that he was already married to two women at the time. He said both of his wives were aware of his desire to marry Momina Iqbal. He further claimed that Momina herself also knew that he already had two marriages.

The revelations come amid an ongoing dispute between the actress and the politician. Momina Iqbal had accused Saqib Chadhar of harassment and filed case against him. Chadhar denied the allegations and has, in turn, made various counter-allegations against the actress.

With Chadhar now publicly discussing his alleged feelings for Momina and his reported marriage proposal, the controversy has once again grabbed attention, putting his latest revelations firmly in the spotlight.