‘Shooters hired to Kill Us’: Momina Iqbal’s Husband alleges ‘Death Threats’ amid tussle with Chadhar

LAHORE — Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal’s husband, Hamza Habib, makes explosive allegations against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar, saying shooters are engaged to eliminate them.

In a recent Story on Instagram, Hamza said after attempts to turn people against them allegedly failed, efforts were now underway to arrange shooters to kill them.

“My life may be taken, but you will certainly face the consequences of your actions,” he wrote, issuing a stark warning while accusing Saqib Chadhar of being behind the alleged harassment. Hamza also used strong language against the Punjab lawmaker, calling him person who was allegedly harassing them.

The latest allegations added another dramatic layer to an already bitter dispute between Momina Iqbal and Saqib Chadhar, which is currently before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The controversy involves serious allegations of online harassment, cyberbullying, threats and blackmail, with both sides having levelled accusations against each other.

Momina Iqbal had previously accused Saqib Chadhar of online harassment, cyberbullying, threats and blackmail. Following her complaint, the NCCIA registered a case against the lawmaker under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).