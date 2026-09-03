Relief for Momina Iqbal as NCCIA reopens Harassment Probe against Saqib Chadhar

ISLAMABAD – The case involving actor Momina Iqbal and PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar has taken another turn as digital evidence prompted NCCIA to reopen its probe, giving the actress potential breather.

The agency summoned both Momina and Chadhar to its Lahore office on Friday, September 4, as investigators prepare to reassess the case from a fresh perspective.

The accused sought a reinvestigation, arguing that new defence evidence warranted another look at the allegations. The NCCIA has now constituted a special investigation team, headed by a deputy director-rank officer, to conduct the renewed probe.

The team will examine the newly presented digital evidence alongside material collected during the previous investigation. It has been given one month to complete the inquiry and submit its findings to the Director General. NCCIA will decide whether further legal proceedings are warranted after reviewing the team’s report.

The latest development represents a significant change from the agency’s earlier position. During a hearing before a Lahore sessions court on July 28, a previous NCCIA investigating officer told the court that Chadhar had been found guilty during the investigation.

But the case direction changed when newly appointed investigating officer Hassan Sajjad Naqvi appeared before the court on September 3. He informed the judge that the investigation had taken a different course and that Chadhar’s arrest was not required at the present stage.

Momina has previously accused the other party of harassment, pressure and alleged misuse of authority, while also claiming the controversy affected her family and personal life. She has called for a transparent investigation and accountability over allegations of physical abuse.

Despite the pressure, Momina has said she will continue pursuing the matter through legal channels and will not allow the dispute to damage her career or reputation.