Momina Iqbal vows to continue Legal Battle as probe clears Saqib Chadhar, wife

LAHORE – Actress Momina Iqbal’s legal battle took another turn as investigators cleared PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and his wife innocent in the high-profile Harassment Case.

The development came during proceedings before Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Siddiqui, who heard interim bail petitions filed by Chadhar and his wife in connection with allegations of harassment and threats involving the actress. Advocate Adnan Ehsan appeared for Momina Iqbal, while Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq represented Saqib Chadhar.

ثاقب چدھڑ اور اداکارہ مومنہ اقبال کا تنازعہ اداکارہ مومنہ اقبال آج لاہور کی سیشن کورٹ میں پیش ہوئیں pic.twitter.com/wPGTBuDeSa — Arshad Ali (@ArshadAliUmar) September 3, 2026

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that there was no justification for arresting either Chadhar or his wife. The officer further stated that the investigation had cleared both of them of the allegations. After the statement, Chadhar and Sameera withdrew their applications seeking interim bail.

The case took another turn when the investigating officer disclosed that National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had changed the investigation team and constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter. However, the move immediately triggered objections from Momina Iqbal’s legal team.

Her counsel argued before the court that the investigating team had been changed without informing the actress or her side. The lawyer also questioned how the newly appointed investigators could reach a conclusion clearing the suspects without what he described as a complete investigation.

The counsel’s objections effectively placed the manner and transparency of the investigation under renewed scrutiny.

The case had already attracted considerable attention after Momina Iqbal publicly opened up about the controversy, alleging harassment, pressure and misuse of authority.

The actress said complaint against her was filed around 10 days before her wedding, questioning why a matter in which she had no personal interest had escalated into a major controversy.

Momina raised concerns over the treatment of a man whom she described as a harasser. She alleged that instead of facing scrutiny over the accusations, the individual received significant publicity and gained prominence on social media. The actress questioned why anyone facing harassment allegations could allegedly continue exercising official authority while an inquiry was pending.

She argued that officials or representatives facing such accusations should be suspended during an investigation to prevent any possible misuse of position or influence.

In some of her strongest allegations, Ehd-e-Wafa star claimed that the controversy eventually crossed into her private life and affected her family. She alleged that people were sent to her residence and that raids took place, describing the experience as deeply distressing and saying the situation had made her life extremely difficult.

The actress maintained that she had raised concerns from the beginning but continued to place her trust in the authorities and the legal system. She expressed hope that a proper investigation would eventually establish the truth and deliver justice.

Momina also questioned officials who, according to her, had claimed to know the accounts presented by both sides and said they understood what was true and what was false. She questioned how the matter was subsequently dealt with and called for the allegations to be examined fairly.

The actress also drew attention to allegations involving physical violence, arguing that serious accusations of abuse should not simply be dismissed as private disputes.

Referring to claims that a woman had allegedly been beaten with belts, Momina stressed that allegations of physical abuse required serious attention and accountability. She said she wanted to continue standing up for women in Pakistan and maintained that women across the country could identify with her struggle and had placed their trust in her.

Momina vowed not to abandon the matter and said she would continue pursuing the issue through legal channels.

The actress further made it clear that influence or personal connections would not persuade her to give up. She said those involved could use whatever influence they possessed, but she too would turn to the law and seek assistance from the relevant authorities and courts.

Momina maintained that she was prepared to pursue every appropriate legal avenue in her search for justice. She also expressed concern that the controversy could damage the reputation she had built over years of professional work. The actress vowed not to allow her career, achievements and reputation to be undermined by the dispute.