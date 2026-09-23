KP cabinet approves proposed changes to IGP appointment procedure

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to change the procedure for appointing the provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP), with the provincial cabinet approving additional proposals for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2026.

The decision was taken during the 59th meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi. Provincial Information Minister Shafi Jan said a report prepared by a cabinet subcommittee, in consultation with senior KP police officials, was presented during the meeting.

The cabinet approved the Police Act 2026 along with the additional proposals contained in the subcommittee’s report.

Proposed change in IGP appointment

Under the proposed legislation, the federal government will send three names of eligible police officers to the provincial government for the appointment of the IGP. The provincial government will then select one of the three candidates.

Under the existing procedure, the provincial government forwards three names to the federal government. The proposed framework would reverse that process and give the provincial government the authority to make the final selection from the names provided by the centre.

The provincial government has described the proposed mechanism as a new model for the province. Recent reporting on the draft also says the legislation would expand the provincial government’s role in senior police appointments and transfers.

The proposed law also includes a provision for 25% direct recruitment at the DSP level. The chief minister would have direct authority over the postings of police officers in Grade 18 and above.

The proposed legislation further gives the provincial government a greater role in overall police oversight and policymaking. The chief minister would head the Police Policy Board, which would oversee major policy decisions concerning the police.

The annual provincial police plan would also require approval from the Police Policy Board headed by the chief minister.

The proposals are part of wider changes being considered to the KP Police Act concerning appointments, transfers and police policymaking.