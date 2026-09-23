Student arrested after using AI to poison father

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a student in Bahawalpur for allegedly seeking instructions from artificial intelligence (AI) on how to prepare poison, officials said.

The NCCIA Punjab conducted the operation after receiving intelligence from abroad, leading to the arrest of the young suspect who allegedly attempted to poison his father.

According to the agency, the student, who was reportedly influenced by crime dramas, had set up a laboratory at his home to prepare the poisonous substance.

The suspect allegedly obtained chemical materials from Australia and Islamabad and used them to prepare the poison.

After his first attempt to poison his father failed, the suspect allegedly turned to an AI system again for further guidance on preparing the substance.

The NCCIA director ordered action following intelligence received from abroad, resulting in the suspect’s arrest.

The incident has raised concerns over the potential misuse of artificial intelligence and the need for greater monitoring and awareness of children’s online activities.