GREE ranked No. 1 globally in premium residential AC sales in 2025

LAHORE – GREE Electric Appliances Inc. has been ranked the world’s top company by sales volume of premium residential air conditioners in 2025, according to a Market Position Statement issued by international research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

The statement, released in July 2026, placed GREE at the top of the premium residential air-conditioning segment, which Frost & Sullivan defines as products among the top 20 per cent of their respective markets by price.

The segment is based on factors including energy efficiency, quieter operation, intelligent features, design and build quality, according to the research firm.

GREE said the recognition reflects its investment in research, engineering and manufacturing capabilities over several decades. The company operates 77 production bases worldwide and employs more than 80,000 people, including over 50,000 engineers and technical professionals.

The company has developed more than 12,700 air-conditioner models and holds over 123,350 patents, which it said demonstrates its focus on technological innovation and product development.

In Pakistan, GREE offers a range of T3 residential air conditioners designed for high-temperature conditions. Its wall-mounted portfolio includes Airy Pro, Airy Plus, Zeno and Pular models, while its floor-standing range includes T-Fresh, iShine and Value Time.

The company said its Pakistan portfolio combines cooling performance, energy efficiency, and modern design to meet different consumer needs.

GREE Global and DWP Group have been partners in Pakistan since 2005, working to expand the brand’s presence through product innovation, market development and customer support.

Through DWP Care, GREE Pakistan provides after-sales services, including installation, maintenance, technical assistance and warranty support across the country.

The company currently offers extended warranty coverage, including a 10-year warranty for compressors and a five-year warranty for other parts, along with unlimited replacements, as part of its customer service programme.