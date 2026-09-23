PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates explore New Cooperation in Agriculture, AI and Digital Innovation

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates agreed to explore wider cooperation between Pakistan and the Gates Foundation, with polio eradication, agricultural technology, digital innovation and artificial intelligence emerging as key areas of discussion.

The high-level meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to completely eradicate polio from the country. Sharif thanked Gates Foundation for its longstanding support for Pakistan’s polio eradication programme and highlighted its engagement in maternal and child health, nutrition, immunisation, digitisation and financial inclusion.

The premier stressed that Islamabad remained firmly committed to eliminating polio and protecting future generations from the disease.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Mr. Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2026) Session. Recalling Gates Foundation Team’s recent visit to Pakistan earlier this month, the Prime… pic.twitter.com/Q6EA4pPNxT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 23, 2026

Bill Gates, acknowledging Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, said polio eradication was vital to protecting future generations and appreciated the prime minister’s guidance to provincial governments in implementing the nationwide polio vaccination programme.

The talks also opened the door to broader cooperation in areas extending well beyond public health. Shehbaz Sharif described the Gates Foundation as a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in public health, agriculture, digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

The prime minister also briefed Gates on the government’s agricultural reforms, highlighting efforts focused on innovation, biotechnology, climate resilience, research and strengthening farmers’ capacity.

A key outcome of the meeting was agreement to explore collaboration in the development of improved seeds, livestock genetics and emerging agricultural technologies. The proposed areas of cooperation could bring greater focus to scientific innovation and technology in agriculture, while supporting efforts to improve productivity and build greater resilience in the farming sector.

The meeting also reflected Pakistan’s broader interest in using technology and innovation to tackle challenges in healthcare, agriculture and socio-economic development.

Sharif recalled Bill Gates’ previous visits to Pakistan and invited him to visit the country again at his earliest convenience. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining constructive engagement and strengthening partnerships aimed at sustainable development, technological advancement and improved social-sector outcomes.