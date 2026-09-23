Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia face Arrest, Deportation over ‘political, provocative’ social media posts

RIYADH — Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia have been issued fresh warning to stay away from political activities, protests and the promotion of political views, with Pakistani Embassy urging citizens to strictly follow local laws or risk serious legal consequences.

Embassy of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, in a message shared on X, advised Pakistani nationals to completely avoid political gatherings, demonstrations, activities linked to political parties and the promotion of political ideologies. The embassy also issued a strong reminder about responsible social media use, urging Pakistanis not to circulate unverified reports, rumours or provocative material.

According to the advisory, Saudi laws prohibit involvement in political activities, while citizens have also been urged to avoid criticism of local government policies and content that could be considered inflammatory. The embassy specifically cautioned Pakistanis against engaging in heated political or sectarian debates, arguments and the sharing of provocative posts on social media.

It also called for restraint in discussing the region’s political and security situation, advising citizens not to present developments in a sensationalised manner. The warning carries potentially serious consequences for those who violate local laws. The embassy said violations could lead to arrest, fines, imprisonment, deportation and a ban on re-entry into Saudi Arabia.

The advisory puts Pakistani residents on notice that political activity, public demonstrations and provocative online content can carry significant legal risks in the Kingdom, and urged them to remain mindful of Saudi laws while using social media and participating in public discourse.