Mobile, Internet Services to be suspended around Islamabad ahead of PTI Protest?

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phone and internet services could face suspension in districts surrounding Islamabad and Rawalpindi as authorities ramp up security preparations ahead of the planned September 27 long march.

Reports in local media shared updates on alleged disruptions, but so far there is no official word on any shutdown, and mobile and internet services are currently operating normally. There have also been no widespread reports of slow internet speeds or weak mobile signals.

Authorities have moved to restrict traffic on several major routes leading towards the federal capital ahead of the march being led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1), Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M14) and Grand Trunk Road (N5) are being closed indefinitely from Wednesday night. National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) confirmed that the closures would take effect from Wednesday evening.

Under the traffic restrictions, the M1 will be closed in both directions between Islamabad Toll Plaza and Chhachh Interchange. M14, an important CPEC route, will also remain shut in both directions between Hakla and Kundal. Traffic on the GT Road will similarly be stopped in both directions at Attock Khurd.

The sweeping restrictions come as authorities prepare for the anticipated movement of protesters towards Islamabad on September 27. With major highways already facing indefinite closures, the possibility of a mobile and internet shutdown has added another layer to the security measures being considered around the federal capital.

For now, however, communications services remain operational, with no official notification issued for their suspension.