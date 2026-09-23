Mediavest claims No. 1 Agency Title at Dragons of Pakistan 2026

KARACHI – Mediavest, the media agency of Brainchild Communications Pakistan, has been named the No. 1 Agency at the Dragons of Pakistan 2026, securing the top position in a highly competitive edition of the prestigious industry awards.

The 2026 competition saw increased participation from agencies and clients, making the race for recognition broader and more competitive than in previous editions. Mediavest’s achievement highlights the agency’s continued focus on strategic thinking, effective media solutions and impactful work for its clients.

Commenting on the achievement, Farhan Khan, CEO of Brainchild Communications Pakistan, said winning awards was significant, but maintaining that success consistently was an even greater achievement.

“Winning awards is a significant achievement on its own. To win it three years in a row is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our refusal to settle for ‘good enough’,” he said.

Khan noted that consistency remained one of the biggest challenges in an industry shaped by rapidly changing trends, technology and consumer behaviour.

“However, our team has proven that when you combine bold creativity with rigorous strategy, you create a standard of work that stands the test of time,” he added, crediting the achievement to the agency’s teams and clients who continue to support ambitious and innovative work.

Three consecutive years of leadership

Mediavest’s 2026 recognition extends Brainchild Communications Pakistan’s three-year run at the top of the Dragons of Pakistan.

A group agency has secured the No. 1 position in each of the past three editions, with Mediavest taking the top spot in 2024, Publicis Media Pakistan in 2025 and Mediavest returning to No. 1 in 2026.

The consecutive achievements underline the continued presence of Brainchild Communications Pakistan’s agencies among the country’s leading media and communications players.

Alongside Mediavest and Publicis Media Pakistan, Starcom Worldwide Pakistan has also contributed to the group’s continued presence in Pakistan’s competitive advertising and communications sector.

The group has also maintained a strong regional record, with Brainchild Communications being named Agency Network of the Year at the Dragons of Asia in both 2023 and 2024.

Reflecting on the latest achievement, Mohibullah Seenharo, Associate Director at Brainchild Communications Pakistan, described the recognition as a defining moment for the organisation.

“Reaching the top spot at the Dragons of Pakistan is a defining moment for Brainchild Communications Pakistan. It is a reflection of our people, our clients’ trust and our commitment to creating work that makes an impact,” he said.

He added that the recognition would encourage the group to continue pushing creative and strategic boundaries while setting higher benchmarks for the industry.