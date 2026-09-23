Travel Alert: GT Road, M-14 Motorway to Close tonight ahead of PTI protest

ISLAMABAD – A major traffic disruption is set to hit motorists as several key motorways, highways and interchanges will be closed to all traffic from September 23rd, with commuters being urged to plan their journeys carefully.

M-1 motorway will be shut in both directions between the Islamabad Toll Plaza and Chachh Interchange. The closure will affect several important interchanges along the route, including Fateh Jang, Tarnol, Sangjani, Brahma Bahtar, Burhan, Hazara Motorway and Ghazi.

M-14 motorway will also be closed in both directions between Hakla and Kundal, creating significant restrictions for motorists travelling between Islamabad and areas of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Several M-14 interchanges will also remain inaccessible, including Fateh Jang, Pindi Gheb, Khurpa, Tarap, Daud Khel, Kot Balian and Isa Khel.

The disruption will not be limited to the motorways. The GT Road (N-5) will also be closed in both directions at Attock Khurd from Wednesday evening.

With multiple major routes and interchanges affected simultaneously, motorists travelling between Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could face considerable delays and changes to their usual routes.

The Motorway Police has advised citizens to check the latest traffic situation before leaving home, avoid affected routes where possible and follow official traffic instructions.

Commuters have particularly been urged to remain updated on the status of the roads before beginning their journeys, as the closure situation may affect travel plans across several major connecting routes.