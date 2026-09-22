Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan falls to Rs455,736; New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on September 22 amid drop in international bullion rates which shapes domestic markets.

The price of gold fell by Rs1,800 per tola, taking the rate to Rs455,736. The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs1,543, with the rate settling at Rs390,720.

New Gold Price

Market / Category New Rate Gold — Per Tola Rs455,736 Gold — 10 Gram Rs390,720 International Gold — Per Ounce $4,332 Silver — Per Tola Rs7,038 Lahore Gold Rate Rs452,300 / Rs451,800 Pathoor Rs447,000 / Rs445,500 Karachi — Sell Rs453,000

The latest decline came after gold prices recorded another significant drop on Monday. The price per tola had fallen by Rs2,700 during the day to close at Rs457,536.

International Gold Rate

The decline in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with weaker prices in the international bullion market. Global gold prices decreased by $18 per ounce, bringing the international rate to $4,332 per ounce.

Movements in international gold prices are closely reflected in Pakistan’s domestic bullion market, making global rate fluctuations an important factor behind daily changes in local prices.

Silver Prices

Silver also recorded a decrease in Pakistan. The price of silver fell by Rs62 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs7,038 per tola.

Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi

Market Reported Rate Lahore Rs452,300 / Rs451,800 Pathoor Rs447,000 / Rs445,500 Karachi — Sell Rs453,000

The latest figures show that both gold and silver prices moved lower in the domestic market as international bullion rates also declined.