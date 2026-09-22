Omer Chaudhary advocates natural bodybuilding, long-term fitness

Pakistan’s fitness industry has expanded rapidly over the past decade, bringing with it growing concerns over steroid use, unrealistic physical transformations and misleading health advice.

Lahore-based athlete and entrepreneur Omer Chaudhary is seeking to promote a different approach, one that prioritises natural bodybuilding, sustainable training and long-term health.

A software engineer by education, Chaudhary later moved into business while continuing to pursue fitness professionally. What began as a personal interest gradually developed into a competitive career, taking him to bodybuilding and Men’s Physique events in Pakistan and abroad.

Chaudhary won the Mr Pakistan title in 2016 and secured third place at the Dubai Muscle Show in 2017. He also competed in Dubai in 2018.

In 2021, he won his category and secured an overall silver medal at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He later competed at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation event in the United Kingdom in 2024.

However, Chaudhary says the defining aspect of his competitive journey has been maintaining his identity as a natural athlete.

Promoting natural bodybuilding

Chaudhary has consistently advocated training without steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs.

According to him, one of the biggest challenges facing the fitness industry is the pressure on young people to develop muscular physiques within an unrealistically short period.

Social media often presents physical transformations as quicker and easier than they are, potentially encouraging beginners to seek shortcuts instead of focusing on training, nutrition, recovery and consistency.

Chaudhary believes building a physique should not come at the expense of long-term health.

For him, natural bodybuilding involves more than avoiding performance-enhancing substances. It requires an understanding of nutrition, proper training and the time needed for the body to develop safely.

Training culture at Fitness Republic

This philosophy also forms part of the training culture at Fitness Republic, a gym established by Chaudhary in Defence Raya, Lahore.

Chaudhary says the gym discourages steroid use among its members, while trainers are not permitted to promote or recommend steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs to clients.

Instead, trainers are expected to focus on appropriate exercise programmes, nutrition, recovery and realistic progress.

He believes fitness trainers carry considerable responsibility because inexperienced gym-goers often place significant trust in their coaches.

A trainer who recommends performance-enhancing substances to a beginner may influence a decision that could have lasting health consequences, he says.

Chaudhary wants Fitness Republic to provide an environment where members are encouraged to pursue their fitness goals through natural and sustainable methods.

Expanding fitness content online

Chaudhary has also used social media platforms to share information about training, nutrition, fat loss, muscle building and common fitness misconceptions.

He is now preparing to revive and expand his content on YouTube and Facebook, with a greater focus on natural bodybuilding and practical health education.

The planned content will address common questions faced by gym-goers, including whether a person should begin by gaining or losing weight, how to identify misleading dietary advice and whether supplements such as whey protein and creatine are safe.

It will also discuss suitable training frequency and the difference between realistic natural progress and transformations that may create false expectations.

Chaudhary says the aim is to present fitness information in clear language for both beginners and experienced gym-goers, while distinguishing evidence-based advice from myths circulating online.

Prioritising health

After years of competing and working in the fitness industry, Chaudhary believes the conversation around bodybuilding should place greater emphasis on health.

He says fitness has become too closely associated with extreme physiques, even though most gym-goers are not preparing for professional competitions.

While competitive bodybuilding requires demanding training and strict preparation, he believes ordinary people should not feel pressured to adopt the methods followed by professional athletes.

His broader message is that people can gain muscle, reduce body fat and improve their appearance without resorting to performance-enhancing drugs.

As Pakistan’s fitness culture continues to grow, Chaudhary hopes natural bodybuilding will become a more prominent part of the discussion.

Through Fitness Republic and his planned return to online fitness content, he aims to encourage people to develop their physiques naturally while protecting their long-term health.