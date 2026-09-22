Earthquake jolts Swat, Chitral, Peshawar and other parts of KP

PESHAWAR – Earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Chitral and several other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing concern among residents.

The tremors were reported in parts of the province, including the northwestern and mountainous areas. Residents in affected areas briefly felt the ground shaking.

According to available seismic data, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was recorded in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, while further details regarding the magnitude, epicentre and intensity of the tremors in Pakistan are awaited from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.