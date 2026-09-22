Australia Visa Update: New Priority Rules bring Good News for Skilled Workers

Australian government made changes to skilled migration applications, putting workers from several key industries at the front of the visa queue.

Australian Department of Home Affairs replaced previous processing priorities with new arrangements under Ministerial Directions 121 and 122. The changes apply not only to new applications but also to eligible applications already lodged and awaiting a decision.

Under new framework, applications linked to construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing and resources sectors will receive the highest processing priority. Applications connected with Australia’s law enforcement and defence interests have also been placed in the top priority group.

This means skilled workers in these fields could see their applications considered ahead of applicants covered by lower-priority categories.

Subclass 482 applicants get a new processing order

For the Skills in Demand Visa (Subclass 482), applications under the Specialist Skills stream have been given the second-highest priority.

The temporary skilled visa processing order is now:

Priority Applications 1 Construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, resources, law enforcement and defence-related applications 2 Specialist Skills stream under the Skills in Demand Visa 3 Applicants who were in Australia when they lodged their application 4 Applicants outside Australia whose application was not combined with another person’s application 5 All other applications

The Department of Home Affairs says it is currently processing different groups from different lodgement periods as the new system is implemented, and warns that processing timeframes may fluctuate during the transition.

Location now matters too

For applications that do not fall into the highest-priority occupation groups, an applicant’s location at the time of lodging can affect their position in the queue.

Applicants already inside Australia when they submit their applications are placed ahead of certain offshore applications.

Applicants whose primary applicant is outside Australia can receive the relevant priority only if the application has not been combined with another person’s application at any stage.

Permanent skilled visas

The changes extend beyond temporary migration. Under Ministerial Direction 122, certain provisional and permanent skilled visa applications will also be processed according to the new priority structure.

The highest priority again goes to applications associated with the listed sectors and Australia’s law enforcement and defence interests.

The next groups are applicants who were in Australia when they lodged their applications, followed by qualifying offshore applicants and then other applications.

The affected visa categories include several major skilled pathways, including Employer Nomination Scheme Subclass 186, Skilled Independent Subclass 189, Skilled Nominated Subclass 190, Skilled Regional Subclass 491 and Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Subclass 494, among others.

Existing applicants are also caught by the change

One of the most significant aspects of the new system is its retrospective application to pending cases.

People who submitted eligible skilled visa applications before September 19 but have not yet received a decision will also be processed according to the new priority arrangements.

Visa eligibility has not been changed

The new system does not automatically make it easier to qualify for an Australian visa.

Instead, it changes the order in which applications are considered.

Applicants still have to meet the relevant visa requirements. For the Skills in Demand Subclass 482, for example, applicants generally need an approved sponsor, the required skills and applicable English-language requirements.

Priority processing is therefore not a guarantee of visa approval or immediate processing. Application completeness, requests for additional information, health and character checks, security assessments and the complexity of individual cases can still affect processing. For permanent skilled migration, available places under the relevant immigration programme can also affect the final outcome.

The latest changes make occupation, visa stream and application circumstances increasingly important in Australia’s skilled migration processing system.

For professionals working in healthcare, construction, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing and resources, as well as certain law-enforcement and defence-related roles, their applications are now positioned in the highest-priority group.

At the same time, applicants should not interpret priority status as a guaranteed fast-track or automatic visa approval. The changes primarily determine which applications Australia considers first, rather than changing the underlying eligibility rules.

The former Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Subclass 482 visa is also referenced in the new arrangements, although it was replaced by the Skills in Demand Subclass 482 visa on December 7, 2024.