ISLAMABAD – For thousands of Umrah pilgrims preparing to leave Karachi, the countdown just got a little longer as authorities extended the deadline for digital vaccination certificates to September 25, giving travellers more time as the airport works to smooth out the new verification system.

The original deadline was September 14, but officials decided to push it back after the management of Jinnah International Airport raised concerns about whether the new system was ready to be introduced without disrupting passengers.

Airport officials asked Border Health Services to extend mandatory rollout until at least October 1, citing the need for better coordination between the different agencies involved. Dr Syed Murtaza Shah Bukhari, focal person for Border Health Services Pakistan, confirmed the extension and said that manual vaccination certificates will remain valid until September 25.

The change is part of a broader move towards digital verification. Under the new system, vaccination records will be linked with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), allowing officials to verify certificates electronically.

For travellers, however, there is no new vaccination requirement to worry about. Authorities have made it clear that the new system only changes how vaccination records are verified. The actual requirements will continue to depend on factors such as the traveller’s country of origin, destination, route and category of travel.

The decision to extend the deadline came after Jinnah International Airport management warned that rushing the rollout could create problems on the ground.

In recnet letter to Airport Health Officer, Acting Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Qasim said the system needed more preparation, advance notice and coordination among the agencies involved to avoid operational difficulties. He said the extra time would allow authorities to work out a smoother and more passenger-friendly process.

There is also a practical challenge as the airport currently has only one dispensary capable of issuing digital vaccination cards. Officials are therefore looking to ensure that the new system can handle passengers efficiently before making it mandatory.

Karachi will be the first airport in Pakistan to introduce the integrated digital vaccination certification system. Once the system is established there, Border Health Services plans to extend it to other international airports and border entry and exit points across the country.