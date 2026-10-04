Five of same family killed in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH – Five members of the same family were killed and three others injured when a speeding car collided with an oil tanker on the National Highway in Daulatpur, Nawabshah district, Sindh.

According to eyewitnesses, the fatal accident occurred on the National Highway in Daulatpur when an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction crashed into the speeding car.

As a result of the collision, five members of the same family died at the scene, while three others sustained injuries.

Police reached the accident site soon after receiving information about the incident.

According to police, the deceased included two men, a woman and two children.

The three injured people were shifted to the Rural Health Centre Shahpur Jahania for immediate medical treatment, where they are currently receiving care.

Officials said the deceased and injured belonged to Jacobabad district.

Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.