KARACHI – Pakistani authorities step up efforts to crack down on tax evasion and bring more people into the tax net, and ensure people file exact returns. Credit card users are now facing increased scrutiny as after tightening monitoring of financial transactions and targeting non-filers, FBR is turning its attention to heavy credit card spenders, with banks required to report customers paying Rs2 lac or more in monthly credit card bills.

The move will allow tax authority to monitor customers’ spendings and compare their financial activity with the income they declare in their tax returns.

The requirement applies to both individuals and businesses and covers Tax Year 2027, which runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. All commerical banks must submit the information through a prescribed Credit Card Payments Statement under the Income Tax Rules, 2002, updated on September 15, 2026.

Under the rules, banks must share basic personal and financial details of customers whose monthly credit card payments reach the Rs200,000 limit. These details include Basic information, National Tax Numbers (NTNs), account titles, residential status, home addresses and telephone numbers.

Banks must also provide credit card numbers, the dates on which cards were issued, customers’ professions or businesses and the total amount paid against their credit card bills. An authorised bank officer must sign the statement to confirm the information.

The reporting requirement does not mean that the government has introduced a new tax on credit card users. Instead, the FBR will use the information to check whether customers’ spending matches the income they declare in their tax returns. This could help the tax authority identify people who under-report their income, hide earnings or fail to declare their actual financial position.

The reporting requirement is not entirely new. It comes from Section 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, introduced through the Finance Act 2013. This law allows the FBR to obtain certain financial details from banks for tax-related purposes, even where normal banking secrecy rules would otherwise restrict disclosure.

The credit card reporting limit was originally Rs100,000 but was increased to Rs200,000 through the Finance Act 2018. Banks have been required to provide this information for years, while the sharing of financial data expanded around 2020 as reporting systems were developed.

Credit card payments are not the only financial activities banks must report under Section 165A. FBR also receives information about several other types of banking transactions, including Large cash withdrawals, Bank deposits, Profit on bank deposits, and Business accounts.

Furthermore, the Finance Act 2026 introduced Section 165AB, requiring banks to report accounts with deposits or withdrawals exceeding Rs100 million over a six-month period. This information will help the FBR identify and match large financial transactions through automated systems.

Banks must also appoint senior officers to deal with additional information requests from the tax authority. The law protects banks and their officers when they share information as required under these provisions.

Rs2Lac reporting requirement does not mean that every credit card user will have to pay additional tax. People using credit cards for domestic shopping and paying their bills on time will not automatically face income tax simply because of their card transactions.