ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, and the two sides discussed strengthening Pakistan-Portugal relations at the political and economic levels and expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Rangel is on an official visit to Pakistan from November 22 to 23. The prime minister welcomed the guest, appreciated Portugal’s recognition of Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace, and thanked Portugal for continuing to support Pakistan under the European Union’s GSP Plus facility.

The two leaders discussed strengthening political engagement and increasing cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, information technology, textiles, tourism, education and cultural exchanges.

The prime minister welcomed Portugal’s decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal to set up a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), saying it would provide a formal forum for determining shared priorities and advancing practical cooperation.

Both sides also welcomed the Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum held during the visit, which was attended by about 20 Portuguese companies. It gave business representatives from both countries an opportunity to explore trade, investment and joint venture opportunities.

The prime minister invited Portuguese companies to invest in Pakistan in renewable energy, agriculture, food processing, textiles, technology and tourism.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in agriculture, including olive cultivation, processing and the transfer of modern technology, as well as stronger links between textile institutions of the two countries. Other topics included labour mobility, professional skills development, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges, and regional and global developments.

Both sides expressed their resolve to work together to implement the matters agreed during the visit and achieve concrete results for both countries.