ISLAMABAD – Portugal has pledged full support for Islamabad’s GSP+ trade status, as both countries explore fresh opportunities in trade, investment and employment.

The assurance came during high-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and visiting Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel in Islamabad on Monday, where both sides explored ways to expand commercial ties and strengthen their longstanding partnership.

The discussions carry particular importance for Pakistan’s export sector, as GSP+ provides preferential access to the European Union market and remains an important trade arrangement for Pakistani exporters. During meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the two delegations examined opportunities to increase bilateral trade and attract investment, with agriculture, renewable energy, information technology and maritime connectivity emerging as key areas for collaboration.

Portugal also expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, particularly olive farming and processing, opening another potential avenue for commercial partnerships between the two countries. Both sides discussed establishing a Joint Ministerial Commission to facilitate regular consultations, address trade-related matters and accelerate economic cooperation. Expanding business-to-business engagement was also highlighted as a priority.

Beyond trade and investment, Ishaq Dar raised the possibility of expanding cooperation in education, technology, culture and sports. He particularly stressed the importance of developing legal migration channels for skilled Pakistani workers, potentially creating additional employment opportunities in Portugal.

The Pakistani deputy prime minister also called for stronger parliamentary exchanges and regular diplomatic consultations to maintain momentum in bilateral relations.

In a separate one-on-one meeting, Rangel reaffirmed Lisbon’s commitment to strengthening relations with Islamabad and acknowledged Pakistan’s support at the United Nations. He also praised the Pakistani diaspora in Portugal for its role in bringing the two nations closer through community engagement and people-to-people connections.

The two leaders reviewed regional and international developments and discussed cooperation at the United Nations and under the European Union framework. Rangel appreciated Pakistan’s constructive contribution to regional peace and stability, while both leaders stressed the need for diplomatic engagement, dialogue and peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Rangel arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Ishaq Dar, accompanied by a business delegation set to participate in the inaugural Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum. The forum is expected to bring companies from both countries together for direct business meetings, commercial negotiations and discussions on potential investment ventures.

Agri-food, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles have been identified as major sectors for potential partnerships. The visiting delegation’s participation signals an effort to move beyond diplomatic engagement and translate bilateral goodwill into practical commercial opportunities.

The visit comes as Pakistan and Portugal mark 77 years of diplomatic relations, formally established on November 7, 1949. Foreign Office described the engagement as an opportunity to build on decades of friendly relations and broaden cooperation across economic, commercial and diplomatic fields.