KARACHI – Gold prices makes recovery in international market, rising 2 percent after suffering a nearly 9 percent plunge last week that pushed bullion to its lowest level in 14 months as investors await crucial US inflation figures and fresh signals from the Federal Reserve over the future direction of interest rates.

Spot gold climbed 2 percent to $3,603.77 per ounce on Nov. 23, recovering from last week’s steep sell-off, which marked its biggest weekly decline since March. The precious metal had lost nearly 9 percent of its value during the previous week, raising concerns among investors about whether the downward trend would continue.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.5 percent to reach $3,603.20 per ounce, reflecting renewed buying interest in the bullion market. Spot silver rose 2.4 percent to $42.15 per ounce, while platinum advanced 0.8 percent to $1,309.86 per ounce. Palladium registered a modest increase of 0.2 percent, reaching $894.58 per ounce.

Metal Price/Ounce Increase Gold (Spot) $3,603.77 2.0% Gold Futures (December) $3,603.20 2.5% Silver $42.15 2.4% Platinum $1,309.86 0.8% Palladium $894.58 0.2%

The sudden changes in gold prices comes amid growing concerns about strength of the US economy, particularly after selling pressure hit technology stocks and raised questions about future growth in the artificial intelligence sector. Experts said weakness in technology shares and concerns over slowing economic activity had prompted investors to reassess their expectations for US interest rates.

The changing economic outlook has provided fresh support to gold, which often attracts investors during periods of financial uncertainty.

Investors are also closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decision, which could determine whether the recovery in gold prices continues. Market expectations currently indicate a 93 percent probability of an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, slightly lower than the nearly 100 percent probability recorded last week.

The shift in expectations offered some relief to gold investors, although uncertainty over the future direction of borrowing costs remains a major factor influencing market sentiment. Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive because the precious metal does not offer interest payments, unlike bonds and other interest-bearing investments.

The next major test for gold prices will come on Wednesday, when the United States releases its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures. PCE index is among the Federal Reserve’s most closely watched measures of inflation and plays an important role in shaping monetary policy decisions.

With the central bank targeting 2 percent inflation, the upcoming figures could influence expectations about whether interest rates will rise further or remain unchanged. A softer inflation reading could strengthen gold’s recovery by easing pressure for tighter monetary policy, while unexpectedly high inflation could renew concerns about further interest rate increases.