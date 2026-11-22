Two people, including a Pakistani national, were injured in Iranian attacks on Bahrain, according to Bahrain’s interior ministry.

The ministry said the injured Pakistani national is in critical condition, while the injured Bahraini citizen is stable. Both were rushed to hospital for immediate medical care and are receiving treatment.

For the safety and security of those affected, the ministry did not disclose the identities of the injured or the locations where the attacks took place.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out missile and drone strikes on the US military’s Al-Rifaa and Al-Awali bases in Bahrain. It described the operation as a response to continued violations of Iranian airspace and to American aggression.

The Iranian military claimed that two radars of the US Patriot air defence system were destroyed during the attacks.

The IRGC also claimed to have shot down two US military drones in the Strait of Hormuz, including an MQ-9 and an MQ-1.