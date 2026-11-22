Popular Pakistani showbiz actors Sarah Khan and Feroze Khan will soon appear together on television.

Sarah Khan shared a black-and-white teaser poster featuring both stars on her Instagram account, which confirmed that the two will be working together in a new drama.

She had earlier hinted at big upcoming projects while appearing on a morning show. With the poster now out, the news of her new drama with Feroze Khan has been made official.

Sarah Khan has already shown her acting skills in several successful dramas, while fans are eagerly waiting to see the two actors together on screen for the first time.