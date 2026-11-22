LAHORE – Life hardships forced Ansar Ali to give up his education and do odd jobs at an age when most children are still getting their school education. Years later, the same young man who served meals at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) found himself getting university degree, and all this happened with kindness of students who believed in his potential.

Ansar, who hails from Nankana Sahib, was a bright student with a promising academic future but his life took difficult turn after death of his father while he was studying in Class 9. With the responsibility of supporting his family falling on his shoulders, Ansar had little choice but to leave school and start working.

He later found job as a waiter at Zakir Tikka, a restaurant operating on LUMS campus in Lahore. He served food to students who were working towards their degrees, while his own dream of getting an education remained out of reach. Despite his odd circumstances, Ansar continues hardwork, a quality that caught the attention of students around him.

A group of LUMS students, including former student council president Salaar Khan, found his academic past. Touched by his story, the group decided to help him return to education. But there was one major problem as Ansar was sole breadwinner of his family, and leaving his job would mean losing the income his loved ones depended on.

Rather than giving up, the students came up with a plan to support both his studies and his household. They even travelled to Nankana Sahib to meet his mother and convince her to allow him to continue his education. During their visit, they noticed something that made his story even more moving.

The students then arranged fundraising, collecting donations through online campaigns, campus donation boxes and contributions from fellow students and graduates. Their goal was not simply to pay Ansar’s educational expenses but also to arrange around Rs30,000 a month to meet his family’s needs while he studied.

With that support in place, Ansar finally left his restaurant job and returned to his books after several years. At around 22 years of age, he started preparing privately for his Inter examinations. Determined to make the most of his second chance, he set himself a target of scoring more than 800 marks.

His plan worked as he passed exams with A grade. His hard work soon opened another door. Ansar secured admission to the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) in Islamabad, where he began studying for a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance with a partial scholarship.

University life also comes with fresh challenges. Having spent years away from education, he initially struggled with English and communication-related subjects, although he performed better in accounting. Still, he continued his studies with the encouragement and financial backing of those who had supported him from the beginning.

His journey gained widespread attention after Salaar Khan shared the story on social media in 2021. It was later highlighted by LUMS and several Pakistani news outlets, showing Ansar’s transformation from a young restaurant worker into a university student.

The students who helped him also appealed for assistance in finding employment as he approached graduation.

Even years later, his journey remains a touching reminder of how a little support at the right time can change someone’s future.

For the unversed, more than 25 million children remain out of school in Pakistan in 2026, amid the country’s deepening education crisis. According to figures cited by UNESCO, around 25.15 million children aged 5 to 16 are not going to school, placing Pakistan among the countries with the highest numbers of out-of-school children worldwide.

In Punjab alone, around 9.6 million children are out of school, according to government figures. These alarming statistics show that millions of Pakistani children still face the risk of losing their educational opportunities simply because their families cannot afford to keep them in school.