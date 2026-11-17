LAHORE – Aitchison College, the prestigious school located in heart of Lahore, has new Board of Governors, and the lineup reads like who’s who of the country’s powerful families. From ministers’ brothers-in-law to political heirs and influential business families, Punjab government’s latest appointments sparked new buzz on political connections at one of top educational institutions.

The provincial administration constituted 12-member Board of Governors for three-year term, bringing powerful political figures. From the family circles of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to the sons of senior politicians, former ministers, and military officials, the appointments have put the spotlight on who gets a seat at the table when it comes to running one of Pakistan’s most exclusive schools.

Punjab Governor will continue to serve as president of the board under the college’s established governance structure.

Ali Mustafa Dar

Ali Mustafa Dar, better known as Ali Dar, whose political connections extend across two prominent families.

Muntaha Ashraf Marth

Muntaha Marth is brother-in-law of Interior Minister and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and is among the newly named members. The son of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Ali is married to Asma Nawaz Sharif, making him Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s brother-in-law.

He also serves as an adviser to the Punjab chief minister, having been associated with artificial intelligence, special initiatives, and international cooperation.

Ali Pervaiz Malik

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has also gets his place on the board, alongside Punjab ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth and Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Sajid Zafar Dall

Sajid Zafar Dall, principal secretary to the Punjab CM, will also serve on the governing body, adding a direct administrative connection to the provincial government’s top office.

Ayyaz Sadiq’s Son

Dr. Ali Ayyaz Sadiq, son of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, is included among the governors. He has previously been associated with the institution’s governing affairs.

Gohar Ejaz’s Son

Sultan Gohar Ejaz, son of prominent businessman and former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz, has also been named. The board further includes Khan Muhammad Ashraf, whose father, Zaka Ashraf, previously headed the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Hasnain Quli Khan

Another appointee, Hasnain Quli Khan, is the son of retired Lieutenant General Ali Quli Khan, while Mian Khalid Misbah is the son of former caretaker minister Mian Misbahur Rehman. Completing the lineup is Ibrahim Tariq Shafi, director of Al-Shafi Group and a second cousin of Maryam Nawaz.

Shafi publicly welcomed his appointment on X, saying he was honoured to serve Aitchison College for a second tenure. For a school often associated with the country’s privileged classes, the latest appointments appear to have kept that reputation firmly intact.

List of Aitchison College’s New Governors

Board member Position or family connection Muntaha Ashraf Marth Brother-in-law of Interior Minister and Chaudhry Salik Hussain Ali Mustafa Dar Ishaq Dar’s son and Maryam Nawaz’s brother-in-law Ali Pervaiz Malik Federal minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth Punjab minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Punjab minister Sajid Zafar Dall Principal secretary to Punjab CM Dr. Ali Ayyaz Sadiq Son of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Sultan Gohar Ejaz Son of former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz Khan Muhammad Ashraf Son of former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf Hasnain Quli Khan Son of retired Lt Gen Ali Quli Khan Mian Khalid Misbah Son of former caretaker minister Mian Misbahur Rehman Ibrahim Tariq Shafi Maryam Nawaz’s second cousin and Al-Shafi Group director

The appointments have generated discussion about the concentration of political influence within the governing structure of one of Pakistan’s leading educational institutions. Aitchison College has never been an ordinary school. Its alumni include political leaders, military officers, business figures, and members of some of the country’s wealthiest families.

Its latest board raised question like Is governing top educational institution primarily a matter of administrative expertise, or does knowing the right people carry its own qualifications? That question is particularly relevant given the number of appointees with close links to the ruling political establishment.

Aitchison faced governance controversies before, including disputes over admissions, fee concessions, appointments, and allegations of outside influence. Earlier this year, concerns raised by parents reportedly led Punjab Governor to call for greater transparency and merit-based procedures in student leadership selections and staff-related matters.

The board’s formation comes as Aitchison College celebrates 140 years since its establishment, adding another chapter to an institution deeply intertwined with the region’s political and social history. Now, as fresh Board of Governors prepares to steer the institution through the next three years, the real test will be whether its politically connected members can deliver independent, transparent, and merit-driven governance.