Aitchison’s ‘Merit-Based System’ comes under fresh scrutiny from Punjab Governor

LAHORE – The debate over merit, awards and leadership positions at Aitchison College has taken a new turn. Shortly after Principal Dr S.M. Turab Hussain warned parents against interfering in decisions involving student awards and leadership positions, the Governor’s Secretariat Punjab directed the college administration to formulate comprehensive, transparent and merit-based policies.

In his message to parents, the principal made it clear that awards, colours, accolades and leadership positions at Aitchison College are awarded strictly on the basis of a student’s performance and merit. He urged parents to trust the college’s system and selection process and refrain from attempting to influence such decisions.

The principal also issued a strong warning, stating that if any instance of parental interference is reported, strict action would be taken against the student concerned. Such a student could also be considered unfit to hold any leadership position at Aitchison College.

Dr Turab Hussain stressed that students should earn recognition through hard work, perseverance and performance rather than develop a sense of entitlement or rely on parental influence.

The issue gained further attention after the Governor’s Secretariat Punjab issued a letter to the Aitchison College principal on August 13, 2026, calling for clearly defined policies on merit and transparency.

The letter stated that the Governor Punjab, who is also President of the College’s Board of Governors, directed the college to formulate comprehensive, transparent and merit-based policies for the selection of prefects, appointment of housemasters, promotion of academic and administrative staff, and other student-related leadership positions, including sports and academic roles.

According to the letter, the policies must clearly spell out eligibility criteria, selection procedures, tenure, code of conduct, roles, responsibilities and other relevant provisions.

The stated objective is to ensure fairness, transparency and uniformity in appointments, selections and promotions across the college.

Governor’s Secretariat further directed that once approved by the Board of Governors, the policies should be published on Aitchison College’s official website as well as its official social media platforms.

The move followed an application submitted by Kamran Mehboob, who had raised concerns regarding transparency and merit at the college. The development has created an interesting situation at Aitchison College: while the principal has warned parents to stay away from attempts to influence merit-based decisions, the Governor’s Secretariat has simultaneously sought formal, publicly accessible rules governing leadership selections and appointments.