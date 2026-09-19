Defence Savings and Behbood Certificate New Profit Rates and Returns announced

KARACHI – The federal government slashed profit rates on two major National Savings schemes, giving investors and savers a new set of returns for September 2026.

The latest revision affects Defence Savings Certificates (DSCs) and Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs), with the government issuing revised profit rates for the month. For investors looking at long-term savings, the Defence Savings Certificate continues to carry a 10-year maturity period. Under the revised structure, an initial investment of Rs100,000 can grow to Rs300,000 by the end of the 10-year period.

Defence Savings Certificates

An investment of Rs100,000 will rise to:

Year 1: Rs110,000

Year 2: Rs121,000

Year 3: Rs133,000

Year 4: Rs147,000

Year 5: Rs163,000

Year 6: Rs182,000

Year 7: Rs204,000

Year 8: Rs230,000

Year 9: Rs262,000

Year 10: Rs300,000

The revised Defence Savings Certificate rate is 11.61%, down from 11.94%, according to the latest September revision.

Behbood Savings Certificate Rates

The government also reduced return on Behbood Savings Certificates, a scheme designed particularly around the financial needs of widows and senior citizens.

Under the new rate, an investment of Rs100,000 will generate Rs1,050 in monthly profit, equivalent to an annual rate of 12.60%. That means an investor with Rs100,000 in the Behbood scheme would receive Rs12,600 in annual profit before applicable deductions, based on the revised 12.60% rate.

The latest changes come as Central Directorate of National Savings continues to revise returns across its savings products. In the September revision, most major schemes saw reductions, while some short-term and Islamic savings products moved in the opposite direction.