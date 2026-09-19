Pakistan likely to increase electricity prices amid higher petrol rates

ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers across Pakistan, including those in Karachi, are likely to face an increase in prices under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism for August.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application seeking an increase of Rs1.73 per unit in electricity prices.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hear the request on September 29.

If approved, the proposed increase is also expected to apply to consumers of K-Electric.

According to CPPA data, 14.464 billion units of electricity were supplied to distribution companies (DISCOs) during August, at an average cost of Rs8.82 per unit.

Hydropower accounted for 37.84 percent of electricity generation during the month, while local coal contributed 10.88 percent and imported coal 15.59 percent.

The data showed that furnace oil accounted for 2.15 percent of electricity generation, while local gas contributed 7.04 percent and imported LNG 8.48 percent.

CPPA said electricity generated from furnace oil cost Rs45.25 per unit, while generation from imported LNG cost Rs45.92 per unit during August.

The proposed tariff adjustment will be subject to NEPRA’s review and decision.