Pakistan condemns Houthi ‘nefarious designs’ to weaponize Bab-Al-Manda by attacking ships

NEW YORK – Pakistan has strongly condemned attacks by the Houthi militia on merchant shipping and seafarers in the Bab-Al-Mandab Strait, calling for their immediate cessation and stressing the need to protect freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping.

Speaking at a Security Council Arria Formula meeting on “Safe Seas, Shared Security: Protecting Freedom of Navigation in an Evolving Security Environment,” organized by the Permanent Mission of Bahrain, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that attacks on merchant vessels in the Bab-Al-Mandab and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had demonstrated that maritime crises could have far-reaching consequences for global peace, stability, energy security and food security.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the nefarious designs of Houthi militia to weaponize Bab-Al-Mandab by launching attacks on merchant shipping and innocent seafarers navigating the Strait,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

He underscored Pakistan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stating that the Houthi attacks “seriously undermine maritime security and threaten peace and development of regional countries,” and reaffirmed

Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and prosperity.”

Calling for an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks, the Ambassador said such provocative acts “could have dire consequences for maritime security, and regional peace and stability.”

Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan was deeply concerned by disruptions and attacks on commercial shipping and called for “an immediate de-escalation of tensions, security of ships and crew members, and restoration of normal passage through the Strait.”

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz was a critical maritime trade route, with disruptions there having significant implications for global energy and fertilizer supplies.

The Ambassador emphasized that, as a littoral state of the Indian Ocean and a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Pakistan attached “paramount importance to maritime safety and security.”

“It is our principled position that global shipping should not become a casualty of conflict and strife. Instead, it should remain a driver of global trade and economy,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts following the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the United States, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan had spearheaded efforts for de-escalation and broader regional stability, culminating in a ceasefire and the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to diplomatic engagement, saying that Islamabad would continue efforts “for a negotiated settlement of all outstanding issues for an early return to normalcy at sea and land.”

Pakistan, he added, would continue to work with peace-loving nations in the region and beyond to advance maritime peace and security and ensure the safety of commercial shipping and merchant vessels.