Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold & 10 gram Price – 19 September 2026

Gold price in Pakistan edged higher in previous on September 18, 2026, as the price of one tola increased by Rs6,900 and it opened at Rs460,336 today.

The domestic bullion market showed ositive trend in new business week with the 24-karat gold price per tola settling at Rs460,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold also moved up by Rs5,914, taking it to Rs394,663.

Internationally, gold was trading around $4,378 per ounce, providing a key reference for movements in the local market.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

Gold Rate Price Gold per tola Rs460,336 Gold 10 grams Rs394,663 International gold $4,378 per ounce

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold prices in Lahore continued to show differences depending on the type and market quotation.

A gold piece in Lahore was quoted at Rs460,000, while another market quotation placed the rate at Rs460,500.

The price of Pathoor gold stood at Rs460,000, with an alternate quotation of Rs460,000.

For different purity levels, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs421,975, while 21-karat gold stood at Rs402,794.

Gold Price in Karachi

The reported gold selling rate in Karachi was Rs460,000.

While the national bullion benchmark provides a reference point, retail prices can vary from one market or jeweller to another because of factors such as dealer margins and making charges.

Silver Price in Lahore

Silver also remained active in the local precious-metals market.

The price of per tola silver opened at Rs7,169 after witnessing an increase of Rs300 in previous session.

Gold prices in Pakistan remain closely connected to movements in the international bullion market. On September 19, international gold was reported at $4,378 per ounce, up $69 from the previous rate.

The local market therefore continues to react to changes in international gold prices, alongside currency movements and domestic bullion-market conditions.

Gold Price Outlook

Saturday’s Rs400 increase offered a limited recovery after Friday’s Rs5,600 per-tola plunge. With international gold still trading at elevated levels, further movements in the global market could continue to influence domestic prices in the coming sessions.

For buyers and investors, the latest rates also highlight how quickly gold prices can change from one trading session to another.

Gold in Pakistan — Key Figures