Big Jump in Gold Prices as Per Tola Rates hit Rs457,236 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped by around Rs8,000 per tola, reaching Rs457,236 amid a roller-coaster ride in the international bullion market.

As per market rates. the price of 10 grams also increased by Rs6,773, settling at Rs392,006. The latest increase followed a decline in the previous session. On Tuesday, gold had fallen by Rs4,000 per tola, with the price standing at Rs449,336.

In the international market, gold prices gained $79 per ounce, reaching $4,347, providing support to the upward movement in domestic prices.

Silver also recorded an increase in Pakistan. Its price rose by Rs140 per tola, taking the rate to Rs6,942.

Local gold rates