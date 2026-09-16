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Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

By Web Desk
4:54 pm | Sep 16, 2026
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft For Another Month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian aircraft for another month.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in this regard.

According to the notification, Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft until October 23, 2026.

The NOTAM states that all Indian-registered military and commercial aircraft are prohibited from using Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan has kept its airspace closed to Indian aircraft since April 23, 2025.

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