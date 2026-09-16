Hina Javed murder case: Court extends judicial remand of two suspects

RAWALPINDI – A court has extended the judicial remand of suspect Sohail Asghar, husband of digital designer Hina Javed, and another accused, Zeeshan Arshad, until September 30 in the murder case.

Civil Judge Asim Mumtaz heard the case, while both suspects were produced before the court from jail.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure with police for failing to submit the challan (investigation report) in the case and reprimanded the authorities over the delay.

The court directed police to ensure that the challan is presented at the next hearing without fail.

The judicial remand of both accused was subsequently extended until September 30, and the hearing was adjourned.