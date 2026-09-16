Geely gears up to Launch Two EVs, Hybrid SUV in Pakistan; full details here

LAHORE – Pakistan’s auto market is about to get new electric jolt as Geely prepares to make its debut with two EVs and one hybrid SUV. The brand is starting with imported vehicles while setting its sights on local assembly next.

The company plans to bring two fully electric SUVs and one hybrid model to Pakistan as part of Geely’s initial market entry. The announcement was made during a media interaction in Lahore on September 15 by Muhammad Irfan Anwar Sheikh, Group Managing Director of Bestway Group’s non-banking businesses in Pakistan.

The move is long-term automotive venture, with the company planning to start with imported vehicles before moving toward local assembly.

Geely’s first Pakistani lineup will consist exclusively of new-energy vehicles. Two models will be fully electric, while the third will feature a hybrid powertrain. BAL has not yet officially disclosed the names, specifications or prices of the three vehicles.

The company is expected to open bookings before the end of 2026, with further information on the models and launch schedule expected closer to the market debut.

The first Geely vehicles will arrive in Pakistan as Completely Built Units (CBUs), allowing the brand to establish its presence before local manufacturing begins. However, Bestway’s plans go well beyond vehicle imports.

The company acquired an existing CKD manufacturing facility in Karachi, which it intends to use for the local assembly of Geely vehicles. The strategy will initially rely on imported units before gradually shifting toward assembly and greater localisation.

Bestway has indicated that its longer-term ambition is to develop the operation from assembly toward localisation and, eventually, exports.

The partnership brings together Bestway’s local market experience and Geely’s international automotive capabilities, particularly in technology, engineering and vehicle safety. Geely itself has substantial global footprint. Bestway says the automaker sold more than 3 million vehicles worldwide in 2025, including more than 1.6 million new-energy vehicles, while its international network spans dozens of markets.

Geely’s arrival comes as Pakistan’s automotive sector continues to see growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles.

For Bestway Automotive, the initial three-SUV rollout is only the opening phase. The company plans to establish Geely through CBU imports before developing local assembly capabilities and expanding its broader automotive operations.

With bookings expected before the end of 2026, attention will now turn to the three vehicles themselves, and, crucially for Pakistani buyers, their prices, specifications and availability.