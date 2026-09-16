Schools to remain Closed on Friday, Saturday under Fuel Saving measures

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ordered all public and private educational institutions across the province to remain closed every Friday and Saturday amid fuel saving measures.

The decision will apply to schools, colleges, universities and other degree-awarding institutions, effectively reducing the regular in-person teaching week to four days. Education Department issued notification, saying the arrangement will remain in force for two months or until further orders, whichever comes first. Under new schedule, educational activities will continue as normal from Monday through Thursday, while Friday and Saturday will be designated as weekly closure days.

Officials said the primary objective of the decision is to reduce petroleum consumption and ease transportation difficulties caused by the current fuel situation. With millions of students, teachers and parents travelling to and from educational institutions each day, the government expects the two-day closure to reduce fuel usage associated with daily commuting.

The move comes under broader fuel-conservation strategy being implemented by provincial government amid pressure over petroleum availability, prices and transportation costs.

The government has also sought to limit the potential impact on students’ education. School heads have been directed to use home-schooling and online teaching, where possible, during the two closure days. Higher education institutions have similarly been encouraged to adopt online and hybrid teaching methods to maintain academic activity despite the physical closure of campuses.

This means that while students may not be required to physically attend institutions on Fridays and Saturdays, educational work could continue remotely wherever facilities and circumstances permit. The education-sector decision is reportedly only one component of a wider government effort to conserve petroleum.

Measures involving reduced fuel consumption by official vehicles, online government meetings and restrictions on unnecessary official activities have also been introduced as authorities attempt to reduce fuel usage and control government expenditure.

The government says the broader objective is to make careful use of available petroleum reserves while keeping essential government operations running during the crisis.

In June 2026, KP issued special instructions concerning summer camps aimed at compensating for educational losses associated with the four-day teaching week. For students and parents across KP, the immediate impact is clear: educational institutions will operate physically for four days a week, while Friday and Saturday will remain closed under the temporary arrangement.

Officials said these measures are temporary rather than a permanent change to the education system, and schedule could be revised if the petroleum situation improves or if the provincial government issues fresh instructions.