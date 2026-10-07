KP’s Digital Governance Drive earns International Recognition in Jakarta

JAKARTA – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) gets ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta, putting the province’s digital governance drive firmly on the regional technology map.

The award was formally presented on October 6 at the ASOCIO Digital & AI Summit 2026, held at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, where technology leaders, policymakers and digital-sector representatives from across the Asia-Oceania region gathered to showcase advances in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The recognition is a milestone for KPITB, whose digital-government initiatives have increasingly sought to move public services away from traditional, paper-heavy processes and towards technology-enabled, integrated and citizen-focused delivery.

The journey to the Jakarta ceremony began in August, when KPITB announced that it had secured the ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026. KPITB’s own record of activities shows the award was secured on August 15, describing the honour as recognition of the board’s achievements, innovation and contribution to digital transformation under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Good Governance Roadmap.

ASOCIO Digital & AI Summit ran from October 5 to 7, bringing together representatives from 24 economies and regional technology leaders. The summit’s programme focused on accelerating digital transformation, strengthening connected and resilient digital economies and exploring the expanding role of AI in government, industry, education and society.

The awards ceremony on October 6 featured eight award categories, including the Digital Government Award, which recognises government initiatives using digital technology to improve public services, efficiency and citizen engagement.

For KPITB, the ceremony transformed an August announcement into an international accolade formally received on the Jakarta stage. The award is closely tied to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s wider digitalisation agenda.

According to the official announcement, KPITB’s work falls under the province’s Digital KP Vision 2030 and the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Roadmap, with an emphasis on making public services more digital, integrated, transparent and citizen-centric. The broader strategy is to use technology to change how citizens interact with the state, reducing friction, improving access and creating more efficient channels for public-service delivery.

ASOCIO’s 2026 awards programme is focused on organisations and initiatives demonstrating digital excellence, innovation, leadership and measurable impact. Its broader summit brought together policymakers, technology executives, innovators, academics, investors and other digital-sector stakeholders.