Best Phones under Rs40,000 Budget in Pakistan in 2026

Pakistan’s budget smartphone market is witnessing shift as price storage costs push handset prices higher. Devices that previously competed in the Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 segment are increasingly moving into the Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 bracket.

For those looking to get phones in budget, the options below Rs30,000 are becoming increasingly limited, particularly in terms of processor performance, storage, cameras and overall build quality. In many cases, consumers may find better value in purchasing an older used smartphone rather than choosing a new device at the lowest end of the market.

Honor X5c Plus

Honor X5c Plus is one of the devices that has become more relevant as competing smartphones have become more expensive. When the handset was initially launched, its pricing was considered difficult to justify because several competing devices offered stronger specifications in the same segment. However, its relatively stable market pricing has made it more competitive today.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81 chipset and is reportedly available in Pakistan for around 34,999 to 36,999. It features a large display, a battery in the roughly 5,200mAh-to-6,000mAh range and a 50MP camera. The available configuration includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which remains a reasonable combination for this price category.

Redmi A7 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is also benefiting from changing market conditions. Pakistani market carried amounts of older Redmi inventory for some time, including models from the Note Pro lineup such as the Redmi Note 13 Pro, 14 Pro and 15 Pro.

However, as older stock moves through the market and competing smartphones become more expensive, the Redmi A7 Pro has entered a price bracket where it becomes easier to recommend. The device uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset and is particularly relevant for existing Xiaomi and Redmi users who prefer to remain within the brand’s ecosystem.

Infinix Smart 20

Infinix Smart 20 is another option in the sub-40,000 category. Its official price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is around PKR 39,000, while market prices can reportedly fall to approximately 36,000-37,000.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 and features a newer design alongside a high-refresh-rate display. Its biggest limitation is arguably the storage configuration. The 4GB/64GB variant may feel restrictive for some users, while moving to a 128GB configuration increases the price.

Realme C100i

Realme has also entered the segment with the Realme C100i, which uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset. Its standout feature is the large 7,000mAh battery, giving the device a strong focus on battery endurance.

The phone also features a newer and relatively attractive design. Realme’s image-processing algorithms may give it an advantage over some similarly priced competitors in everyday camera use. For consumers prioritising battery life and design over raw processing power, the C100i represents another option in the current market.

Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy A07 stands out as one of the more performance-oriented options in the 40,000 budget category. Unlike many of its competitors that use the Unisoc T7250, the Galaxy A07 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99, giving it a stronger performance proposition.

4GB RAM/64GB storage variant can be found below the PKR 40,000 mark in Pakistan. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and, notably, Samsung is offering up to seven years of software upgrades for the device.

That software-support commitment is particularly significant in the budget segment, where competing manufacturers often offer substantially shorter update periods. However, the Galaxy A07 has its own compromises. Charging speeds are not particularly aggressive, the charger is not included in the box and the device uses a plastic body. Its cameras are also positioned as functional rather than class-leading.

For consumers looking for a straightforward smartphone with strong performance, Samsung’s brand presence and long-term software support, however, the Galaxy A07 is one of the more compelling choices in this price category.

Itel City 200 and Other Itel Options

Consumers prioritising a slim design may want to consider the Itel City 200. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T7250, a chipset that also appears across several Itel models in this price segment.

Itel A200 Plus provides a lower-cost option, with pricing around PKR 31,000, while the Itel Power 80 targets buyers willing to spend more and offers a much larger 7,000mAh battery. City 200, meanwhile, features a battery of around 5,200mAh.

Several of these Itel devices also offer IP65 protection and drop resistance, making them relevant for users who prioritise durability. Since the processor remains broadly similar across these models, the choice largely comes down to design, battery capacity and other hardware features.

Vivo Y05 and Y05e

Vivo users have two notable options in this price segment: the Vivo Y05 and Vivo Y05e. Both devices use processors from the T725 family, meaning their overall performance is expected to remain relatively similar. The more significant differences are in areas such as the display, battery and design.

Vivo Y05 is reportedly available in the Pakistani market at around 41,000, although its official price is higher. The more affordable Y05e can be found at approximately PKR 35,000-36,000. Among the differences are display refresh rates and battery capacities. One model offers a 120Hz display, while battery capacities range from approximately 5,100mAh to 6,500mAh, depending on the model.

The choice therefore depends largely on whether the buyer prioritises display smoothness, battery endurance or price.

Tecno Spark Go 3

Tecno’s Spark Go 3 is another smartphone competing in the segment, with pricing around PKR 37,000. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 and features a high-refresh-rate display. The phone also uses an iPhone-inspired rear camera island, giving it a more contemporary appearance.

While its performance is broadly in line with other T7250-powered smartphones, its design and display may appeal to buyers who place greater emphasis on aesthetics and everyday usability.

ZTE A56

Another option is ZTE A56 offers an interesting combination of price and storage. The phone can reportedly be found in Pakistan at around PKR 30,000 and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Like several other smartphones in this segment, it uses a Unisoc chipset.

Its relatively low price and generous storage configuration are its strongest selling points.

The main area where the A56 may lag behind some competitors is camera performance. Buyers who place a high priority on photography may find better alternatives in the 36,000-38,000 range.

For users primarily interested in storage, affordability and basic everyday smartphone functionality, however, the A56 remains worth considering.