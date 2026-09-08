iPhone 17 prices slashed ahead of expected iPhone 18 launch

LONDON – Prices of Apple’s iPhone 17 series have been significantly reduced in several countries ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 18 lineup.

According to international media reports, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series and a new foldable iPhone on September 9. Ahead of the anticipated launch, retailers in several countries have introduced special discounts on iPhone 17 models to clear existing stock.

In the UK, Amazon has further increased discounts on the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are reportedly available for £150 less than their launch prices, equivalent to more than Rs56,000. The standard iPhone 17 has also received a £100 discount, or more than Rs37,000.

The 512GB variant of the iPhone Air has seen an even larger price cut of £200, equivalent to more than Rs112,000.

Similar discounts have also been reported in European countries, where prices of iPhone 17 models have been reduced by between €100 and €150, or approximately Rs32,000 to Rs50,000.

According to Forbes, Apple could discontinue the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from its official lineup following the expected announcement of the iPhone 18 series on September 9.

As a result, the current discounts could represent one of the final opportunities for consumers to purchase the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at reduced prices before the models are potentially discontinued.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced $100 to $200 higher than the current models, although Apple has yet to officially confirm the pricing.