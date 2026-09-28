Federal Cyber Emergency Response Team in the Works as Hiring underway for Cybersecurity experts

ISLAMABAD – The federal government started putting new federal cyber-defence machinery into action, with the government launching process to establish Federal Cyber Emergency Response Team (Federal CERT) to monitor, detect and respond to cyber threats targeting government institutions.

The move is part of the implementation of the Cyber Security Framework 2026 to strengthen cybersecurity arrangements across federal ministries, departments and other public-sector institutions.

Federal CERT will operate under the National CERT, serving as a dedicated response and coordination mechanism for federal government entities. Its responsibilities will include monitoring emerging cyber threats, identifying attacks and coordinating rapid responses to cybersecurity incidents. The new team will also provide cybersecurity support to federal institutions and help strengthen protection for government digital infrastructure.

A major part of its role will involve coordination and threat-information sharing among government departments, allowing institutions to exchange information about emerging cyber risks and respond more effectively to digital attacks.

The government is also moving to bring specialised cybersecurity professionals into the new setup. National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has started recruitment for a Director of Federal CERT, while cybersecurity specialists are also being recruited for the initiative.

The advertised Director position involves overall planning, execution and governance of the Federal CERT, along with coordination with federal ministries, departments, regulators and other stakeholders. The post requires extensive professional experience in information or cybersecurity and relevant academic qualifications.

Pakistan expands its broader cyber-defence infrastructure. In August, the government inaugurated the National Cyber Security Operations Centre (NCSOC) at National CERT, with capabilities designed to monitor, detect and respond to cyber threats in real time.

National CERT currently provides services including incident management, security audits, forensic and malware analysis, policy and regulatory support, and cybersecurity capacity building.

Federal CERT is expected to provide federal institutions with a dedicated mechanism for cyber threat monitoring, incident response, security coordination and protection of government digital systems, marking another step in Pakistan’s evolving cybersecurity framework.