NCCIA raids foreign-operated online call centre in Islamabad, seizes cybercrime devices

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) raided a foreign-operated online call centre in Islamabad’s G-6 sector and seized digital devices allegedly used in cybercrime activities.

According to a statement issued by the NCCIA, the targeted operation was conducted on the basis of intelligence information and with a search warrant.

During the raid, officials confiscated all digital devices and other material allegedly being used for cybercrime activities.

The agency said no arrests were made as the foreign and local suspects allegedly involved in cybercrime were not present at the premises when the raid was conducted.

The seized digital equipment has been sent to a forensic laboratory for detailed examination, the NCCIA said.

The agency added that further details would be released after completion of the forensic analysis and investigation.

The NCCIA said indiscriminate action would continue against fraud, fake call centres and online fraud networks.