Imran Khan undergoes Medical Check-Up by PIMS, Shifa Doctors at Adiala

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – A medical team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS and Shifa Trust Eye Hospital arrived at Adiala Jail to check PTI founder Imran Khan, as concerns over the former prime minister’s health continue to circulate within his family and party ranks.

The team, led by PIMS doctor Arif Khan, is set to conduct a detailed medical examination of the 73-year-old PTI founder. The assessment includes checks of his blood pressure, cholesterol and eyesight, along with other medical tests.

Khan’s medical examination comes as PTI prepares for tense political confrontation in Islamabad, with the party insisting that its September 27 long march will go ahead despite a recent Islamabad High Court ruling concerning the planned protest.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has announced that the party will challenge the high court’s decision before the Supreme Court and other higher judicial forums. He criticised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks regarding the protest, questioning whether government ministers should issue warnings to the opposition involving the possible use of force or firing.

Court Draws Red Lines for Protest

Islamabad High Court however laid out strict restrictions concerning PTI’s planned march and the use of public resources. The court held that any activity resulting in the infringement of citizens’ fundamental rights would constitute a violation of the Constitution. It specifically highlighted the rights of Islamabad residents and warned that those responsible for disrupting those rights could face legal consequences.

The court said that no political party has a legal right to block highways or roads. Provincial governments were also directed not to use public funds or state resources to facilitate the march in Islamabad. Government vehicles, machinery and other official resources were similarly barred from being used to support the protest.

The court went further by directing authorities to establish an immediate helpline for government employees who may be subjected to unlawful orders.

The judgment warned that individuals who violate judicial directives or interfere with citizens’ fundamental rights could face action. It also placed particular emphasis on the constitutional responsibilities of public office-holders. According to the ruling, an official who violates the Constitution or the law could be considered to have breached the oath of office.

The court further observed that if citizens’ fundamental rights are affected because of actions taken by a government official, such conduct could also amount to a violation of the official’s oath.

Officials found responsible for constitutional or legal violations, the court said, would have to face consequences under the applicable legal framework.