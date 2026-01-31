What Critical Eye Procedure did Imran Khan undergo at PIMS to save his vision?

ISLAMABAD – Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan was rushed in for critical procedure that could save his eyesight. After weeks of concern over his health, doctors confirmed that increased pressure in the blood vessels of his right eye had temporarily affected his vision.

Khan, who remained behind bars for quite some time, underwent urgent medical treatment for his right eye due to increased blood vessel pressure affecting his vision. The procedure took place at government hospital Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) under the supervision of a team of senior doctors.

PIMS Executive Director Dr. Rana Imran Sikandar revealed that the operation was prompted by temporary vision impairment in Imran’s right eye caused by elevated blood vessel pressure. Khan was fully briefed on his condition and the proposed treatment, and written consent was obtained, Dr. said. He explained that Imran had first reported reduced eyesight at Adiala Jail, where a senior doctor conducted an initial evaluation before recommending further assessment at Pims.

PTI chief also underwent several diagnostic tests, including slit-lamp examination, fundoscopy, intraocular pressure measurement, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) of the retina. Doctors diagnosed him with central retinal vein occlusion, a condition where retinal blood flow is blocked due to vessel pressure. Immediate specialist treatment was advised.

The operation lasted just 20 minutes under sterile conditions. “Vital signs remained stable throughout the procedure,” Dr. Sikandar confirmed. Imran was discharged with full instructions for follow-up care and documentation for continued treatment.

The news of Imran’s hospitalization triggered dramatic response from PTI, with party leaders staging a sit-in outside the Supreme Court demanding access to the former prime minister and detailed information about his health.

After tense meeting with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja announced that Imran’s family would receive his medical report. However, he called the outcome “not entirely satisfactory,” stressing that the party had fought a “moral case” outside the court.

The reports of Imran’s hospital visit first surfaced Wednesday, with local media claiming he was treated for an eye ailment on Saturday and returned to Adiala Jail the following day. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said he learned of the reported issue from the media, while Imran’s sister, Noreen Khan, dismissed the claims, asserting that he had no eye problems and was in good health.

As political tensions rise, all eyes remain on Imran Khan’s recovery, with PTI vowing to continue fighting for transparency regarding his health and access for his family.