Imran Khan secretly taken to PIMS Hospital for eye procedure from Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly taken from Adiala Jail to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical procedure, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed.

Tarar said PTI chief was first examined by eye specialists in jail, who advised that he be shifted to PIMS for further evaluation. Acting on their recommendation, he was moved to the hospital on Saturday night. There, doctors conducted a minor eye procedure, lasting about 20 minutes, with Khan’s written consent. He was returned to Adiala Jail immediately afterward with detailed medical instructions.

Minister said his vital signs remained stable throughout, and his overall health is satisfactory. Tarar said Khan is absolutely healthy, as he ruled out rumors of eye related illness circulating on social media.

The announcement comes amid rising tension, as PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan voiced “grave concern” over the secretive hospital visit, demanding that the party and family be granted immediate access to Khan.

Earlier media reports claimed the former premier had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if untreated. However, Khan’s sister Noreen Khan denied these reports, asserting that he has no eye issues and accusing certain outlets of spreading false information to sow confusion.