PTI warns of risk to Imran Khan’s eyesight, seeks urgent hospital treatment

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday once again voiced serious concern over the health of its jailed founder, Imran Khan, citing what it described as reliable information suggesting that the former prime minister is suffering from an eye condition that could lead to permanent loss of vision if not treated in time.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the party called for Imran Khan to be granted unrestricted access to his family and close associates, and demanded that he be allowed to receive medical treatment at a hospital of his own choosing.

According to the statement, credible reports indicate that Imran has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion in his right eye, a condition involving a blockage in the retinal vein. PTI said medical specialists who reportedly examined him in prison had termed the ailment extremely serious, warning that any delay or inadequate treatment could result in irreversible damage to his eyesight.

The party alleged that despite clear medical advice, jail authorities were insisting on conducting treatment inside the prison, even though the attending specialist had stated that such care requires an operation theatre and advanced medical facilities that are not available in jail. PTI described this stance as irresponsible, saying it placed Imran Khan’s vision and overall health at significant risk.

The statement further said that Imran Khan was last allowed to see his personal physician in October 2024 and has since been denied further examinations, despite existing orders from the Islamabad High Court. PTI termed this a clear violation of court directives and a serious infringement of fundamental human rights.

It also pointed out that a petition seeking regular medical check-ups for Imran Khan has remained pending since August 2025, accusing the authorities of deliberately ignoring the matter. The party claimed the government’s actions reflected political hostility, even at the cost of a prisoner’s life and health.

PTI demanded that Imran Khan be immediately permitted an unrestricted meeting with his family and associates to reassure the public about his condition. It also urged that he be transferred without delay to Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other reputable medical facility of his choice, where he could receive proper treatment under qualified specialists. The party appealed to the judiciary to treat the issue as one of human life and health rather than politics and to prevent any negligence or delay in medical care.

The statement warned that any permanent damage to Imran Khan’s eyesight would be the responsibility of the government and the Adiala Jail administration, accusing them of obstructing treatment despite medical advice and court orders.

Separately, Shaukat Khanum Hospital, founded by Imran Khan, also issued a statement expressing deep concern over his health. While expressing confidence in the doctors currently overseeing his care, the hospital requested that a team of its physicians be granted immediate access to Imran Khan and allowed to assist in his treatment to reassure those concerned about his wellbeing.