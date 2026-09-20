MDCAT 2026 ‘Leaked Paper’ goes viral online; Here’s what we know about it

KARACHI – An alleged MDCAT 2026 question paper is doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp groups and it has triggered concern among medical entrance test candidates and their parents, prompting response from Sindh Testing Service.

Amid the viral posts, STS categorically said the MDCAT 2026 paper circulating online is fake and should not be trusted. Candidates have been urged not to rely on fake papers, misleading posts or unverified examination material.

MDCAT Viral Paper

With MDCAT candidates heavily dependent on online resources for preparation, the circulation of an alleged question paper quickly sparked uncertainty and confusion.

STS urged candidates to verify examination-related information through official and authentic sources before believing or sharing it. The testing authority has also urged students to avoid wasting valuable preparation time on unverified material and instead remain focused on their MDCAT 2026 preparation.

STS further directed candidates to report to their designated examination centres at the scheduled time and make the necessary preparations in advance to avoid last-minute difficulties. According to STS, hard work, proper preparation and focus remain the foundation of success in the examination.

The controversy surrounding the viral paper comes as MDCAT 2026-related examination arrangements have attracted increased attention.

Candidates have been advised to remain particularly cautious of social media posts claiming to contain leaked papers, answer keys or other confidential examination material. For now, the position communicated by STS is clear: the MDCAT 2026 paper circulating on social media is fake.

Candidates have been advised to ignore rumours, avoid unverified content and rely only on official sources for examination updates while concentrating on their preparation.