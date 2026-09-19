UAE Flight Status Update: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Flights Cancelled, Delayed

DUBAI – The whole Middle East region is facing heat of US-Iran war, which now escalates further with attacks on Saudi Arabia. Amid this dire situation, UAE air travel is facing major disruption amid the Iran war, with flights cancelled, delayed and rescheduled at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports.

Key routes to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been particularly affected, leaving passengers urged to check flight status before heading to the airport. Air travel across the United Arab Emirates has been thrown into fresh uncertainty, with multiple flights cancelled, delayed or rescheduled at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports amid the ongoing Iran war.

Dubai is also seeing a number of delayed departures.

Some revised timings include:

• Emirates Dubai–Barcelona: 6:35am → 7:17am • flydubai Dubai–Belgrade: 7:15am → 7:52am • Emirates Dubai–Ahmedabad: 11:10am → 12:16pm • Emirates Dubai–New Delhi: 1pm → 1:41pm • Emirates… — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) September 19, 2026

🛫 Abu Dhabi (AUH)

Several Etihad flights are operating later than scheduled, including services to:

• Hyderabad • Bengaluru • Islamabad

Air Arabia/Etihad codeshare flights to Ahmedabad and Calicut are also showing revised timings.

(4/8) — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) September 19, 2026

FLYDUBAI

Flydubai cancelled flights from Dubai to Bahrain, Abha and Yanbu, while several other international services have been delayed. Affected Dubai departures include flights to Belgrade, Moscow, Almaty and Minsk, according to the flight updates cited in the report.

Flydubai is urging passengers to reach the airport at least FOUR HOURS before departure and to check their flight status before setting off.

AIR ARABIA

Air Arabia’s network has faced some of the most significant disruption, with multiple services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain cancelled.

The cancelled flights listed in the latest update include:

3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: CANCELLED

3L021 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi: CANCELLED

G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait: CANCELLED

G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait: CANCELLED

G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain: CANCELLED

G9108 — Sharjah to Bahrain: CANCELLED

G9195 — Sharjah to Abha: CANCELLED

G9196 — Abha to Sharjah: CANCELLED

Several other flights have yet to leave the ground, with their status showing “Not yet departed.”

ETIHAD

Passengers flying from Abu Dhabi are also seeing significant changes to departure schedules on several Etihad services.

EY353 — Abu Dhabi–Hyderabad: 7:44 instead of 6:40

EY233 — Abu Dhabi–Bengaluru: 7:54 instead of 7:00

EY303 — Abu Dhabi–Islamabad: 7:59 instead of 7:10

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight information directly with the airline before travelling to the airport.

SPICEJET DUBAI

The disruption is also being felt on the UAE–India air corridor. SpiceJet flight SG5113 from Dubai to Mumbai has been cancelled, while Delhi airport authorities said they are in contact with the airline to assist affected passengers.

Despite the wave of cancellations and delays, UAE aviation authorities say all major airports remain operational.

However, flight schedules can change at short notice, meaning passengers could face further delays, retimings or cancellations.

The situation makes checking individual flight status essential before heading to the airport.

Airlines are urging passengers to take several precautions. So far, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports remain open, but passengers should not assume their flight will operate according to its original schedule.