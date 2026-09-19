Riyadh Airport rocked by explosions amid reported Houthi attacks

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s capital was rocked by explosions on Saturday, with dramatic scenes of thick black smoke rising near Riyadh Airport and surrounding facilities.

Yemen’s Ansarallah Targeted and HIT Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia FLIGHTS SUSPENDED Some sources report that two Aramco fuel tanks north of the airport and the airport's cargo building were targeted. Runways 15L and 15R at Riyadh International Airport are out… pic.twitter.com/VQ7HoQRZh2 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) September 19, 2026

Reuters footage and images showed large clouds of dark smoke near Riyadh Airport Highway, the main terminal and other installations, while flames appeared to rise from behind what seemed to be fuel tanks.

The reports came after Saudi Civil Defense issued late-night alerts warning residents in Riyadh and the eastern city of Al-Kharj about a potential threat of aerial attacks linked to Yemen’s Houthi group.

The timing of the explosions has intensified concerns across the capital, although Saudi authorities had not immediately provided an official explanation for the reported blasts or the source of the smoke.

Users reported hearing explosions before authorities issued a message saying the situation had returned to normal. The developments come amid renewed tensions involving the Houthis. Riyadh had also issued alerts earlier this year following the outbreak of the US-Iran war, but the latest warnings mark a renewed period of heightened concern in the Saudi capital.