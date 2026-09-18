US approves sale of F-35 fighter jets worth $24.3 billion to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON – The United States has potentially approved the sale of 48 advanced F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under a proposed defence package worth $24.3 billion amid ongoing Middle East tensions and Houthi attacks.

According to the US State Department, the package would include 48 F-35 aircraft, 49 engines, communications and electronic warfare systems, spare parts, training equipment, simulators and other support equipment.

The proposed deal would still require approval from the US Congress before it can be finalised.

The F-35 is an advanced fighter aircraft equipped with stealth technology. Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East operating the aircraft.

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in acquiring the F-35 for several years as part of efforts to modernise its air force and expand defence cooperation with the United States.

The US State Department said the proposed sale would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defence capabilities and improve interoperability with US and allied forces. Washington also said the deal would not alter the military balance in the region.

The proposal signals further expansion of defence ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia, although congressional scrutiny is expected.

Separately, one person was killed and two others were injured after debris from a drone destroyed in the air fell over Taif in Saudi Arabia.

According to the BBC, Saudi Civil Defence said the drone was intercepted and destroyed in the air, but falling debris caused casualties and damage in the city.

The Civil Defence department said on X that several buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency, Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported that the drone had been launched by the Houthis.

SPA said the person killed was a Yemeni national, while one of the two injured people was a Pakistani citizen. The Pakistani national was reported to be in critical condition, while the nationality of the other injured person was not disclosed.